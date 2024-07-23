APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania

An aerial view captures what an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment configuration and hand-off area looks like. Members of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and the 104th Engineer Company (Construction) conducted joint inventories of a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of APS-2 equipment at the turn-in area, or reverse ECHA, in Cincu, Romania, to close out Resolute Castle 24. (Rob Vankan)
