APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania

A piece of equipment is moved at the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 turn-in area in Cincu, Romania. A team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux received a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of APS-2 back from the 104th Engineer Company (Construction) following Resolute Castle 24. (Rob Vankan)

