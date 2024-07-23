Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania [Image 4 of 5]

    APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania

    ROMANIA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    An aerial view captures what an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment configuration and hand-off area looks like. Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux received a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of APS-2 back from the 104th Engineer Company to close out Resolute Castle 24. (Rob Vankan)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 02:05
    Location: RO
    This work, APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS

