A crane lowers a bulldozer onto a line haul transporter at the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment configuration and hand-off area in Cincu, Romania. A team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux received a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of APS-2 back from the 104th Engineer Company (Construction) at the reverse ECHA site. (Rob Vankan)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 02:05
|Photo ID:
|8551558
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-SM279-8177
|Resolution:
|1914x2595
|Size:
|959.12 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS
APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania
