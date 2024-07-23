U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Contreras, assigned to a Security Force Assistance Brigade, trains at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25, 2024. OCV validates task forces from the 1st, 3rd and 54th SFABs whose soldiers and leaders assess, support, liaise and advise allied partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 21:21 Photo ID: 8551251 VIRIN: 240725-A-XB335-1096 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.49 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.