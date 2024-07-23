Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Contreras, assigned to a Security Force Assistance Brigade, trains at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25, 2024. OCV validates task forces from the 1st, 3rd and 54th SFABs whose soldiers and leaders assess, support, liaise and advise allied partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 21:21
    Photo ID: 8551251
    VIRIN: 240725-A-XB335-1096
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory
    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory
    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory
    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory
    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory
    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download