Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Contreras, assigned to a Security Force Assistance Brigade, trains at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25, 2024. OCV validates task forces from the 1st, 3rd and 54th SFABs whose soldiers and leaders assess, support, liaise and advise allied partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 21:21
|Photo ID:
|8551251
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-XB335-1096
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
