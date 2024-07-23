U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan Franco, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, directs Soldiers to prepare for Operation Combined Victory on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25, 2024. OCV validates two task forces, with Soldiers from the 1st, 3rd and 54th SFABs whose soldiers and leaders assess, support, liaise and advise allied partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8551249
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-XB335-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.