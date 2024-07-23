Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan Franco, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, directs Soldiers to prepare for Operation Combined Victory on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25, 2024. OCV validates two task forces, with Soldiers from the 1st, 3rd and 54th SFABs whose soldiers and leaders assess, support, liaise and advise allied partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath/Released)

