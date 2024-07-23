Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan Franco, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a brief during the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 25, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities and concepts to provide the Army combat-ready Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

