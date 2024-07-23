U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan Franco, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a brief during the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 25, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities and concepts to provide the Army combat-ready Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8551226
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-IF596-1006
|Resolution:
|6462x4480
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.