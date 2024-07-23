Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Contreras and Staff Sgt. Johan Romero fill ammo containers at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 25, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities and concepts to provide the Army combat-ready Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

