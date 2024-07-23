Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Terrika Houston, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) poses for a photo during the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory (OCV) at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 25, 2024. OCV is an exercise utilized by SFABs to validate combat capabilities and concepts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

