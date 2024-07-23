U.S. Army 1st Lt. David Judd fires the M240 machine gun during dismounted gunnery by a UH-60 Blackhawk at Camp Grayling Army Airfield in Grayling, Michigan on July 16, 2024. Judd is a Blackhawk pilot in Bravo Company 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, who was conducting aerial gunnery during their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 12:11 Photo ID: 8549808 VIRIN: 240716-Z-QL321-1017 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.99 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Co. conducts aerial gunnery at Camp Grayling [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.