    Bravo Co. conducts aerial gunnery at Camp Grayling

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Austin Banks fires the M240 machine gun during mounted gunnery in a UH-60 Blackhawk at Camp Grayling Army Airfield in Grayling, Michigan on July 16, 2024. Banks is a crew chief in Bravo Company 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, who was conducting aerial gunnery during their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 12:11
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Co. conducts aerial gunnery at Camp Grayling [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk
    National Guard
    UH-60
    Camp Grayling
    63rd TAB
    2/147th AHB

