Bravo Co. conducts aerial gunnery at Camp Grayling

Soldiers with Echo Company 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade conduct a UH-60 Blackhawk "hot fuel" at Camp Grayling Army Airfield in Grayling, Michigan on July 16, 2024. Soldiers with Bravo Company conducted aerial gunnery at Camp Grayling for their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

