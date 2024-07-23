U.S. Army Spc. Austin Banks and Sgt. Michael Weegans scans for targerts during mounted gunnery in a UH-60 Blackhawk at Camp Grayling Army Airfield in Grayling, Michigan on July 16, 2024. Banks and Weegans are Soldiers in Bravo Company 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, who was conducting aerial gunnery during their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 12:11
|Photo ID:
|8549809
|VIRIN:
|240716-Z-QL321-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Co. conducts aerial gunnery at Camp Grayling [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.