    3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter attached 2nd Battalion, 6th Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division shoots a AGM-114 Hellfire missile towards the decommissioned Austin-class amphibious transport dock USS Dubuque for a long planned, live fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) off the coast of Kauai during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 11. Each SINKEX is conducted in strict compliance with applicable U.S. environmental laws, regulations, and permit requirements to minimize potential environmental harm. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8548403
    VIRIN: 240711-A-GS967-2225
    Resolution: 7291x4861
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    USARPAC
    RIMPAC
    25CAB
    3MDTF

