    3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which can fire traditional rocket artillery rounds or long-range missiles with various payloads, on Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 11. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8548386
    VIRIN: 240711-A-GS967-5024
    Resolution: 2704x1521
    Size: 310.05 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    RIMPAC
    3MDTF

