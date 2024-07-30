25th Combat Aviation Brigade Proves Invaluable in RIMPAC 2024 Maritime Operations

Photo By Sgt. Richard Mohr | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Richard Mohr | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct Deck Landing Qualifications using a CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache aboard the JS Kunisaki (LST 4003) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, July 10. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii -- The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) showcased its essential role in maritime operations during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise, highlighting the versatility and readiness of its aviation assets in a multi-national maritime environment. With Army aviation possessing a unparalleled record of supporting ground troops during combat operations, it can be easy to overlook the rotary wing platform’s role in maritime operations.



Deck Landing Expertise on Display



During RIMPAC 2024, the 25th CAB's UH-60 Blackhawks, AH-64 Apaches, and CH-47 Chinooks were integral in conducting deck landings on partner nation ships, collaborating with Japanese, Peruvian, and Mexican naval assets. This training environment provided a critical opportunity for Army aircrews to enhance their maritime air movement capability and ensure operational readiness. These deck landing exercises demonstrated the brigade's proficiency in operating seamlessly with naval forces, a skill crucial for any joint mission requiring rapid deployment and support across the ocean. This collaboration also further developed interoperability and strengthened joint relationships. This secondary training objective was vital in enhancing the coordination and communication required for successful maritime operations. The difficulty of executing these operations was evident in the focus required by the pilots involved in the landings. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dominic J. Burke, a pilot from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, lamented on the precision required, saying “You have a very small spot that you must land on, the ship is moving, the ship is pitching and rolling, so you have to be very precise with your approaches.” By working closely with allied naval forces, the 25th CAB ensured that all participating nations could operate together effectively, reinforcing the collective defense posture of the Pacific region.



SINKEX Targeting



In addition to these deck landings, AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 25th CAB participated in a Sink Exercise (SINKEX) off the coast of Kauai. During this operation, the Apache’s assisted the U.S. Navy in sinking a decommissioned and sanitized ship, showcasing their precision and firepower. 25th CAB brigade commander Col. Matthew J. Scher expressed his enthusiasm towards the communications platforms that were on display during the SINKEX training, saying “This year’s SINKEX was particularly exciting because it allowed us to exercise our newest capability, the AH-64Ev6 with Link16, while demonstrating its Joint effectiveness against maritime targets.” This exercise not only demonstrated the Apache's capability in maritime strike operations but also underscored the Brigade's adaptability in supporting naval missions.



HADR Support



The 25th CAB's MEDEVAC helicopter capabilities were also prominently displayed during RIMPAC 2024. These medical evacuation exercises are referred to as HADR (Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief), and were designed to train and certify the Brigade’s role in Hawaii’s medical response capabilities. By simulating real-world scenarios, the 25th CAB ensured that its MEDEVAC teams are prepared to provide critical medical support in any situation, reinforcing their readiness to assist both military and civilian populations in times of need.



Combat Aviation as a Maritime Operations Asset



RIMPAC 2024 highlighted the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade’s indispensable role in maritime operations, showcasing its ability to enhance joint operational readiness and interoperability. Col. Matthew J. Scher lamented on his appreciation for the opportunity to participate in RIMPAC, saying “We are grateful to be included as a part of the RIMPAC 24 team. It is clear to me that success in any future fight in this theater will require the full force of our Joint team combined with partners and allies. Since 2014, the 25th CAB has been providing Army aviation support to RIMPAC and it has served as an exceptional opportunity for us to exercise our ability to integrate with our Joint and international partners.” Through rigorous training and collaboration, the Brigade continues to solidify its position as a key component of Pacific defense, ready to respond to any challenge across the region.