    3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, KAUAI, HAWAII – 3d Multi-Domain Task Force
    (3d MDTF), partnered with 1st MDTF, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (25th CAB), and
    the 5th Surface to Ship Field Artillery Regiment of the Japan Ground Self Defense
    Forces (JGSDF) Western Army participated in a sinking exercise (SINKEX) from July
    11-12, 2024, as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise.

    3d MDTF and the JGSDF provided tactical command and control of land-based fires
    during the SINKEX from a bilateral fire support coordination center (BFSCC) while 1st
    MDTF provided High Mobility Army Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers. The JGSDF
    participated with Type 12 Surface to Ship missiles (SSM).

    The combined joint live fire also integrated AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from 25th
    CAB. In addition to U.S. Army and JGSDF ground based fires assets, joint and partner
    Air Force and Navy platforms, to include ships and aircraft, also delivered synchronized
    effects during the SINKEX. The SINKEX showcased the continuing development of
    combined and joint interoperability.

    “Our network of partners and allies is an asymmetric advantage over rivals. Working
    side by side with our JGSDF counterparts during RIMPAC strengthens our
    interoperability, allows us to share best practices, and improves how we operate,” said
    COL Michael Rose, 3d MDTF Commander. “We both possess complementary
    capabilities and this exercise allowed us to integrate our assets together in support of
    the combined joint force during the SINKEX. Interoperability with our Japanese allies is
    a force multiplier.”

    3d MDTF and the JGSDF conducted combined planning and rehearsals from the
    BFSCC the week prior to the SINKEX which provided the opportunity to deepen the
    relationship between the two units and to conduct detailed integrated planning. During
    execution, personnel within the BFSCC worked side by side to conduct targeting and
    fires delivery.

    In addition to increasing combined and joint interoperability, RIMPAC also provided a
    venue to advance the interchangeability between MDTF’s. While 3d MDTF led the
    planning and executed the tactical command and control for the SINKEX, 1st MDTF
    provided the HIMARS launchers and crews. The scalable and tailorable design of

    MDTFs lends itself to the exchange of capabilities between units based on mission
    requirements.
    COL Rose highlighted this ability stating, “1st and 3d MDTFs work closely together in
    training and throughout the Indo-Pacific during Operation Pathways events. RIMPAC
    gave us the opportunity to integrate assets to support the Combined, Joint Force in a
    realistic training environment.”

    Exercises such as RIMPAC provide MDTFs the ability to contribute to the combined
    joint force in the INDOPACIFIC.

    The theme of RIMPAC 2024 is “Partners: Integrated and Prepared.” To promote a free
    and open Indo-Pacific, RIMPAC is the world’s largest joint and combined maritime
    exercise, utilizing and preserving a world class training environment. With inclusivity at
    its core, RIMPAC fosters joint and multi-national cooperation and trust, leverages
    interoperability, and achieves respective national objectives to strengthen integrated
    and prepared coalition partners. “RIMPAC is a premier venue to showcase the Army’s
    landpower contribution to the Joint Force,” said Rose.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
