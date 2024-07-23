3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise

Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force fire Type 12 Surface to Ship...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force fire Type 12 Surface to Ship Missiles (SSM-12) as part of the RIMPAC 24 sinking exercise (SINKEX) on 12 July 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, KAUAI, HAWAII – 3d Multi-Domain Task Force

(3d MDTF), partnered with 1st MDTF, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (25th CAB), and

the 5th Surface to Ship Field Artillery Regiment of the Japan Ground Self Defense

Forces (JGSDF) Western Army participated in a sinking exercise (SINKEX) from July

11-12, 2024, as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise.



3d MDTF and the JGSDF provided tactical command and control of land-based fires

during the SINKEX from a bilateral fire support coordination center (BFSCC) while 1st

MDTF provided High Mobility Army Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers. The JGSDF

participated with Type 12 Surface to Ship missiles (SSM).



The combined joint live fire also integrated AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from 25th

CAB. In addition to U.S. Army and JGSDF ground based fires assets, joint and partner

Air Force and Navy platforms, to include ships and aircraft, also delivered synchronized

effects during the SINKEX. The SINKEX showcased the continuing development of

combined and joint interoperability.



“Our network of partners and allies is an asymmetric advantage over rivals. Working

side by side with our JGSDF counterparts during RIMPAC strengthens our

interoperability, allows us to share best practices, and improves how we operate,” said

COL Michael Rose, 3d MDTF Commander. “We both possess complementary

capabilities and this exercise allowed us to integrate our assets together in support of

the combined joint force during the SINKEX. Interoperability with our Japanese allies is

a force multiplier.”



3d MDTF and the JGSDF conducted combined planning and rehearsals from the

BFSCC the week prior to the SINKEX which provided the opportunity to deepen the

relationship between the two units and to conduct detailed integrated planning. During

execution, personnel within the BFSCC worked side by side to conduct targeting and

fires delivery.



In addition to increasing combined and joint interoperability, RIMPAC also provided a

venue to advance the interchangeability between MDTF’s. While 3d MDTF led the

planning and executed the tactical command and control for the SINKEX, 1st MDTF

provided the HIMARS launchers and crews. The scalable and tailorable design of



MDTFs lends itself to the exchange of capabilities between units based on mission

requirements.

COL Rose highlighted this ability stating, “1st and 3d MDTFs work closely together in

training and throughout the Indo-Pacific during Operation Pathways events. RIMPAC

gave us the opportunity to integrate assets to support the Combined, Joint Force in a

realistic training environment.”



Exercises such as RIMPAC provide MDTFs the ability to contribute to the combined

joint force in the INDOPACIFIC.



The theme of RIMPAC 2024 is “Partners: Integrated and Prepared.” To promote a free

and open Indo-Pacific, RIMPAC is the world’s largest joint and combined maritime

exercise, utilizing and preserving a world class training environment. With inclusivity at

its core, RIMPAC fosters joint and multi-national cooperation and trust, leverages

interoperability, and achieves respective national objectives to strengthen integrated

and prepared coalition partners. “RIMPAC is a premier venue to showcase the Army’s

landpower contribution to the Joint Force,” said Rose.