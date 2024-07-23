3MDTF Participates in RIMPAC 2024 Sinking Exercise

Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force fire Type 12 Surface to Ship Missiles (SSM-12) as part of the RIMPAC 24 sinking exercise (SINKEX) on 12 July 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

