Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexis Hernandez, an aerospace maintenance craftsman with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8548327
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-AP021-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.65 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Caribbean Fox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download