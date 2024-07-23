A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, greets Airmen upon arriving to the 156th Wing airfield during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro-Caraballo)

Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo