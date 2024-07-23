Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, prepares to set a ground cable during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
