Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 8]

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, arrive at the 156th Wing airfield during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro-Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8548324
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-AP021-1002
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.69 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico
    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Caribbean Fox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download