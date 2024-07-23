Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

Two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, depart the 156th Wing airfield during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

