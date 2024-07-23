U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, center, welcomes Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, right, to Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 11, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8548006 VIRIN: 240711-F-ES928-1001 Resolution: 5769x3725 Size: 12.12 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFWC Deputy Commander Visits 505th CCW [Image 6 of 6], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.