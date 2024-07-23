Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFWC Deputy Commander Visits 505th CCW [Image 6 of 6]

    USAFWC Deputy Commander Visits 505th CCW

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, center, welcomes Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, right, to Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 11, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8548006
    VIRIN: 240711-F-ES928-1001
    Resolution: 5769x3725
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
