USAFWC Deputy CC Visits 505th Command and Control Wing

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, listens to a 705th Training Squadron mission brief at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 11, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

