U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Power, 505th Combat Training Squadron commander, right, Maj. Crystal Lusardi, 505th Communications Squadron commander, left, welcome Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, center, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 11, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8548004 VIRIN: 240711-F-ES928-1004 Resolution: 3754x2439 Size: 6.34 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFWC Brig. Gen. Friedel Visits 505th Command and Control Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.