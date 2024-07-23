Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFWC CC Visits 505th Command and Control Wing [Image 3 of 6]

    USAFWC CC Visits 505th Command and Control Wing

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, center right, talks Lt. Col. Michael Power, 505th Combat Training Squadron commander, center left, as they enter the Joint Training and Operations Center at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 9, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8548003
    VIRIN: 240709-F-ES928-1003
    Resolution: 5773x3874
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFWC CC Visits 505th Command and Control Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    USAFWC
    BLUE FLAG
    505th Combat Training Squadron
    Joint Training and Operations Center

