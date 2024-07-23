USAFWC CC Visits 505th Command and Control Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, center right, talks Lt. Col. Michael Power, 505th Combat Training Squadron commander, center left, as they enter the Joint Training and Operations Center at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 9, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

