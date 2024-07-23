U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, right, interacts with 505th Combat Training Squadron personnel during his tour of the operations floor at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 11, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

