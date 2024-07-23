Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, right, interacts with 505th Combat Training Squadron personnel during his tour of the operations floor at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 11, 2024. The 505th Command and Control Wing's mission is to accelerate command and control and battle management through integrated experimentation, testing, training, and tactics development. (Photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:38
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, USAFWC [Image 6 of 6], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command and Control

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Air Force Warfare Center
    USAFWC
    BLUE FLAG
    505th Combat Training Squadron
    505th Command and Control Wing

