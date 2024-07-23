Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, receives the guidon from Col. Michele Lo Bianco, outgoing 15th Wing commander, signifying the end of her time in command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing provides trained and ready Airmen to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the commander, to execute strategic, airlift, air dominance and executive airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8546457
    VIRIN: 240723-F-HW521-1039
    Resolution: 3358x2167
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    15th Wing

