15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, receives the guidon from Col. Michele Lo Bianco, outgoing 15th Wing commander, signifying the end of her time in command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing provides trained and ready Airmen to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the commander, to execute strategic, airlift, air dominance and executive airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

