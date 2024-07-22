15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, is saluted by 15th Wing members during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where troops will witness the official transfer of power from one commander to another through the use of guidons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|07.23.2024
|07.23.2024 21:39
|8546438
|240723-F-NW874-1389
|6048x4024
|3.21 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|8
|0
