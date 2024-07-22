15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, is saluted by 15th Wing members during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where troops will witness the official transfer of power from one commander to another through the use of guidons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

