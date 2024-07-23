U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, passes the guidon to Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, signifying the start of his position as the 15th Wing commander on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing provides trained and ready Airmen, to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the commander, Pacific Air Forces, to execute strategic airlift, air dominance and executive airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8546452
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-HW521-1039
|Resolution:
|3207x2134
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.