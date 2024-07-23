U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, passes the guidon to Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, signifying the start of his position as the 15th Wing commander on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing provides trained and ready Airmen, to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the commander, Pacific Air Forces, to execute strategic airlift, air dominance and executive airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8546452 VIRIN: 240723-F-HW521-1039 Resolution: 3207x2134 Size: 1.98 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.