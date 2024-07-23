Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, provides closing remarks during the 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing’s mission is to enable, employ, and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific with its fleet of C-17 Globemaster IIIs in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

