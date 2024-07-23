U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, provides closing remarks during the 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing’s mission is to enable, employ, and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific with its fleet of C-17 Globemaster IIIs in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8546439
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-NW874-1412
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.