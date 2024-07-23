U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, incoming 15th Wing commander, provides closing remarks during the 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 15th Wing’s mission is to enable, employ, and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific with its fleet of C-17 Globemaster IIIs in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

