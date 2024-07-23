15th Wing welcomes new wing commander

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii. – U.S. Air Force Col. Michele Lo Bianco relinquished command of the15th Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, during a change of command ceremony July 23, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



The ceremony was a formal transition of command authority, presided over by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force.



“I want to thank all the Airmen here of the 15th Wing,” said Nahom. “When you look at the Pacific, and you look at what the 15th Wing does, your success here is key to any success that our nation has in the Pacific.”



In her farewell message to the wing, Lo Bianco commended those she led for their contributions to the 15th Wing and the U.S. Air Force.



“A little over two years ago, I stood here, not knowing what to expect,” said Lo Bianco. “You never know what the world will demand and ask from us. But I did know that I was handed a very capable wing with amazing Airmen and capable teammates.”



Fisher commissioned in 2001 from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is a command pilot with more than 4,000 hours flow and has served in a variety of positions at the group, squadron and Major Command level. In his previous position, Fisher served as executive assistant to the Commander, Pacific Air Forces.



“I am humbled and honored to serve as your commander,” said Fisher. “We are in the priority theater at a time of consequence amidst the Great Power Competition and there is no place I’d rather be.”



This is not the first time Fisher has served with the 15th Wing. From 2021 to 2023, he was the 15th Operations Group commander. In his speech, he noted he still has much to learn about the 15th Wing and its Airmen.



“I’m excited to learn each of your missions and get to know you: the Airmen who make it happen,” said Fisher.



The 15th Wing provides trained and ready Airmen to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the commander, Pacific Air Forces, to execute strategic airlift, air dominance and executive airlift missions. The wing’s mission is to enable, employ and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific.

