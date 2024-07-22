Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jolly Vihar 24 Showcases U.S. & Hungarian Interoperability

    Jolly Vihar 24 Showcases U.S. &amp; Hungarian Interoperability

    PáPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bill Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 18, 2024. Integrating the proficiencies of the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons with partners and allies ensures they are ready to meet the region’s demands anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 10:28
    Location: PáPA AIR BASE, HU
    This work, Jolly Vihar 24 Showcases U.S. & Hungarian Interoperability [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

