    PáPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Kelly, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, inspects his weapon during pre-flight at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 16, 2024. The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons participated in exercise Jolly Vihar 24 with their Hungarian partners to practice combat search and rescue in integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8545140
    VIRIN: 240716-F-NR948-9244
    Resolution: 2048x1362
    Size: 229.54 KB
    Location: PáPA AIR BASE, HU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jolly Vihar 24 Showcases U.S. & Hungarian Interoperability [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

