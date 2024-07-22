U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Kelly, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, loads 7.62 NATO rounds into a GAU-2 on a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk before take-off during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 18, 2024. Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 allowed the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons to integrate their combat search and rescue skills with their Hungarian partners, bolstering the capabilities of both U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: PáPA AIR BASE, HU