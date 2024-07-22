U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Kelly, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, loads 7.62 NATO rounds into a GAU-2 on a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk before take-off during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 18, 2024. Integrating the proficiencies of the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons with partners and allies ensure they are ready to meet the region’s demands anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

