    Jolly Vihar 24 Showcases U.S. & Hungarian Interoperability [Image 7 of 15]

    Jolly Vihar 24 Showcases U.S. &amp; Hungarian Interoperability

    PáPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Kelly, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, loads 7.62 NATO rounds into a GAU-2 on a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk before take-off during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 18, 2024. Integrating the proficiencies of the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons with partners and allies ensure they are ready to meet the region’s demands anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Location: PáPA AIR BASE, HU
