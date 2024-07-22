A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 56th Rescue Squadron flies near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 18, 2024. Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 showcased interoperability as U.S. and Hungarian forces conducted joint rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

