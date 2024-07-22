103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades

The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs recognized U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, a WWII soldier, for securing his veteran benefits more than 78 years after his honorable discharge during a ceremony held at the Alaska Veterans Museum in Anchorage, July 19, 2024. Gigliotti never applied for his veteran benefits after serving during World War II. To recognize him for ultimately securing these, Gigliotti received the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US by Balinda ONeal