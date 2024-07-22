Jann Sherrill, Alaska Veterans Museum curator, left, thanks U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti for his honorable service during a ceremony at the Anchorage museum, July 19, 2024. Gigliotti never applied for his veteran benefits after his honorable discharge but was ultimately recognized for securing them more than 78 years later with the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal. Sherrill provided a special tour of the exhibits for Gigliotti and his family following the recognition ceremony. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8544163 VIRIN: 240719-Z-CA180-1026 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.39 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades [Image 16 of 16], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.