    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades [Image 15 of 16]

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Jann Sherrill, Alaska Veterans Museum curator, left, thanks U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti for his honorable service during a ceremony at the Anchorage museum, July 19, 2024. Gigliotti never applied for his veteran benefits after his honorable discharge but was ultimately recognized for securing them more than 78 years later with the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal. Sherrill provided a special tour of the exhibits for Gigliotti and his family following the recognition ceremony. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8544163
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-CA180-1026
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    WWII veteran
    Office of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Affairs Benefits
    Alaska Veterans Honor Medal

