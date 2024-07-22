U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, a WWII soldier, tours the Alaska Veterans Museum following his recognition ceremony in Anchorage, July 19, 2024. The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs recognized Gigliotti for securing his veteran benefits more than 78 years after his honorable discharge. Gigliotti never applied for his veteran benefits after his honorable discharge. To recognize him for ultimately securing these, Gigliotti received the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8544160 VIRIN: 240719-Z-CA180-1020 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades [Image 16 of 16], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.