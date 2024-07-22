103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades

Photo By Balinda ONeal | U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, a WWII soldier, tours the Alaska...... read more read more Photo By Balinda ONeal | U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, a WWII soldier, tours the Alaska Veterans Museum following his recognition ceremony in Anchorage, July 19, 2024. The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs recognized Gigliotti for securing his veteran benefits more than 78 years after his honorable discharge. Gigliotti never applied for his veteran benefits after his honorable discharge. To recognize him for ultimately securing these, Gigliotti received the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal) see less | View Image Page

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs recognized a 103-Year-Old World War II soldier for securing his veteran benefits 78 years after his honorable discharge at a ceremony at the Alaska Veterans Museum in Anchorage, July 19.



U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, affectionately known as “Jiggs,” never applied for his veteran benefits. To recognize him for ultimately securing these, Gigliotti received the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal.



“This event is a reminder that regardless of how much time has passed since their service, it is never too late for veterans to apply for their benefits,” said Verdie Bowen, OVA director. His team helps veterans file claims for benefits, support, care, and recognition they have earned and are entitled to.



Gigliotti grew up in an orphanage and worked on a farm in Norwalk, Connecticut. Before enlisting, Gigliotti was in the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary government work relief program during the Great Depression. He later returned home and worked as a painter before deciding to join the military with a group of friends. Initially, he was medically disqualified. Two of his buddies ended up enlisting in the U.S. Navy and were both killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. After the attack, he made a second attempt to join and was selected to serve as a surgical technician in the U.S. Army.



Gigliotti was assigned to the 1-773rd Service Command Unit where he earned the American Campaign Medal which recognizes military members who performed service in the American Theater of Operations during World War II. The 1-773rd was the Army Medical Department under Army Service Forces charged with medically screening soldiers prior to departing for the European Theater of Operations and treating them upon their return.



Gigliotti moved to Fairbanks in 1955 where he opened two lounges. He relocated to Anchorage in 1965 and worked as a bartender at Club Paris for about 20 years.



Melanie Carey, caregiver and wife of his great nephew, described Jiggs as a dapper gentleman who displayed traditional values of respect and hard work. His character would greatly influence her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Sean Carey, an infantry platoon sergeant currently deployed with the Alaska Army National Guard.



“Jiggs didn’t have any children, and Sean became like a son to him,” said Melanie, explaining that Jiggs served as a positive male role model.



In addition to his appreciation for family and community, Melanie said Jiggs had a love for mushing and boxing.



After retiring from bartending, Gigliotti devoted his golden years to teaching boxers in his makeshift garage gym. His fighters appreciated his tough training style, dedication, and generosity. He refused to charge his boxers and balanced training with caring for his wife, Millie, who died from cancer in 2003 after 38 years of marriage.



Friends, family and museum patrons gathered to honor Gigliotti for his lifetime of resilience, modesty and ultimately, his patriotism.



“We finally get to honor Tec 3 Gigliotti for his dedicated service and help ensure he receives the support that he deserves,” said Bowen. “I hope this story encourages others who have not applied to come forward.”



The Alaska Veterans Honor Medal is awarded to Alaska veterans who served honorably in the U.S. armed forces, regardless of wartime or peacetime service.



