Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades [Image 14 of 16]

    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs recognized U.S. Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, a WWII soldier, for securing his veteran benefits more than 78 years after his honorable discharge during a ceremony held at the Alaska Veterans Museum in Anchorage, July 19, 2024. Gigliotti never applied for his veteran benefits after serving during World War II. To recognize him for ultimately securing these, Gigliotti received the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8544162
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-CA180-1024
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades [Image 16 of 16], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades
    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    103-year-old WWII soldier secures VA benefits after nearly eight decades

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII veteran
    Office of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Affairs Benefits
    Alaska Veterans Honor Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download