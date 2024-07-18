Keep Your Head on a Swivel: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Counter-UAS Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Velez, right, a native of Pennsylvania, speaks to Cpl. Kolten Marshal, a native of Texas, both low altitude air defense gunners assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while scanning for simulated unmanned aircraft system threats with a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System during training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

