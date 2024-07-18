Keep Your Head on a Swivel: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Counter-UAS Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nikolaus Tinsley, right, a machine gunner assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, scans the area for simulated threats with a NightFighter S portable counter-unmanned aerial vehicle system during training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

