    Keep Your Head on a Swivel: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Counter-UAS Drill [Image 3 of 7]

    Keep Your Head on a Swivel: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Counter-UAS Drill

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Steve Plerqui, right, a native of New York, orients Lance Cpl. Gustavo Carasco, a native of Nevada, both low altitude air defense gunners assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, onto a simulated unmanned aircraft system target with an FIM-92 Stinger during training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

