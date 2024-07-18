Keep Your Head on a Swivel: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Counter-UAS Drill

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, scan for simulated threats from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) with a NightFighter S portable counter-unmanned aerial vehicle system, a MODI II system, and an FIM-92 Stinger during a counter-unmanned aircraft system drill in the Pacific Ocean July 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

