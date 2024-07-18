U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Longua, a low altitude air defense gunner assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Colorado, posts security with an FIM-92 Stinger during a counter-unmanned aircraft system drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 Photo ID: 8541875 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Keep Your Head on a Swivel: 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Counter-UAS Drill, by Cpl Amelia Kang