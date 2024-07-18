Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT

U.S. Air Force Capt. Bill Rysenga, dentist assigned to Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, provides dental care to a patient during the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 19, 2024. For more than three decades, the IRT program has worked to build civil-military partnerships to provide life-changing care and resources to communities across America.. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024
Location: BROWNING, MONTANA, US