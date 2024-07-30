IRT Mission Bridges Gaps in Health Services for Blackfeet Nation

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade | U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Philip Albeldt, dentist assigned to Naval Reserve Center,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade | U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Philip Albeldt, dentist assigned to Naval Reserve Center, Detroit, MI, and U.S. Air Force A1C Brooklin Zuniga, 167th Airlift Wing, WV Air National Guard, conducts a dental cleaning during the Blackfeet tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 20, 2024. The medical IRT mission is a Department of Defense sponsored training event that links community partners with joint force partners to provide medical care for surrounding communities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade) see less | View Image Page

Amongst the bison roaming over the great plains sits Browning High School, with the Rocky Mountains peaking just beyond the horizon, the hum of people funneling through filled the air while more than 200 U.S. service members changed the lives of members of the Blackfeet Tribe and surrounding communities.



Service members traveled near and far to provide a multitude of medical services including primary care, counseling, dental services, vision care and glasses, behavioral health, nutrition services, and veterinary care - all at no cost to patients through the Blackfeet Tribal Health – Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Program (IRT).



Support came from more than 50 units across the Air Force, Army National Guard, Air National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Air Reserve, and U.S. Navy Reserve. Service to the nation is at the heart of each military branch’s core value, and missions like this allow military members to serve the nation beyond the battlefield.



The clinic was able to treat over 3,200 patients from the Blackfeet Tribe and the surrounding communities, providing more than $1.4 million in fair market value at no-cost to the community. However, the experiences, training, relationships built, and opportunity to give back from the

service members involved was priceless.



The IRT mission leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Communities typically provide materials and basic services (e.g., facilities), while military units contribute personnel and training resources. IRT operations produce mission-ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities.



For U.S. Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Steven Alvarez, ophthalmic technician assigned to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, this mission was deeper than just service back to the community due to his own Native American roots.



“This has been one of the most impactful missions I have been a part of, not only because we are helping the community in need, but I see my people in them as well. I am part Native American, so helping these individuals feels like I am helping my family and it is so rewarding,” said Alvarez.



The success of this mission could not have been possible without the partnership of Blackfeet Tribal Health, support of the community, and dedication of the service members committed to making this operation a success.



“What impresses me the most is how quickly a group of people from all over the world can come together to support this size of a mission and get the clinic set up and operational, it's incredible,” said U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Pranav Rane, mission officer-in charge of Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT and public health officer assigned to the 179th

Cyberspace Wing (179CW), Mansfield, Ohio.



Throughout the planning process, Rane stated Mr. Stiffarm, chief executive officer of Blackfeet Tribal Health, was a key factor in the success of the IRT and was grateful for the relationships built between the military and the community of Browning.



“This has been the biggest, most impactful event this area has been a part of, and we are so grateful,” said Stiffarm. “There is a big need in this community for providers, and what the military was able to bring is amazing. Not just for Blackfeet Nation, but for everyone.”



Another important aspect of IRT programs are the unique opportunities for real-world training so members are prepared for whatever tomorrow brings. The training schedule was made up of over 50 classes, including basic life support, advanced cardiovascular life support, military working dog veterinary care, tactical combat casualty care, medic-x, food safety and defense, psychological first aid, and cyber hygiene.



“Training is directly linked to readiness, and that is our goal here in addition to giving back to the community we are serving in” said U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Emily Stuhldreher, training officer-in-charge of Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT, and critical care nurse assigned to the 179CW.



Approximately 200 military members accomplished more than 33,700 hours of training, equating to just under four years of training completed in a ten-day period.



This vital training gave service members the chance to learn from not only the formal facilitator-led training, but more importantly from each other, creating stronger, long-lasting relationships.



“Each person here is specialized and skilled in their own job,” said U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Timothy Winkler, network systems and cyber defense operations specialist assigned to the 179CW. “In order to be successful as a joint force, members must know their own strengths and weaknesses, be willing to share that with others, and learn from them to grow and accomplish the mission together.”



Pulling together the people and resources to make this mission fully operational took over a year of planning and coordination between the participating joint services and the Blackfeet community.



To be considered for an IRT program, Blackfeet Tribal Health had to submit an application to the Department of Defense. Once the office ofthe Secretary of Defense reviews and approves the application, service branches can select the mission for support based on the needs of the community.



For U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Caleb Barnett, logistics officer-in-charge of the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT, and director of operations assigned to the 179CW logistics readiness squadron, a successful mission lies in the hands of logistics.



“Something we say is ‘logistics wins wars’, nothing can happen without logistics,” said Barnett. “That is shown by having to get 200 plus people together from all over the world together in a joint environment to execute this mission, and we successfully did that.”



The Blackfeet Tribe, surrounding communities, and military members involved successfully demonstrated that when everyone works towards a common goal, the results are transformative. Setting a precedent for future collaborations, strengthening the foundation of ongoing partnerships, and reaffirming the power of empathy, preparedness, and readiness.



As the sun set behind the peaks of the Rocky Mountains and community members left with brighter smiles and clearer vision, military members returned home changed by the impact of this mission. Their efforts resonating far beyond the immediate relief they provided to the community.